Puri: Congress rivals face-off while filing papers

PURI : Tension flared up in Puri town after supporters of Congress’ official candidate Uma Ballav Rath and the party’s disowned nominee Sujit Mahapatra came face to face during filing of nominations on Monday.

Rath along with his supporters arrived in a procession of at least 50 bullock carts to file his nominations papers for Puri Assembly seat. At the same time, Mahapatra also reached the sub-collector’s office to file his papers as an Independent candidate.

Both the candidates and their supporters had a face-off on the office premises as heated exchange of words broke out between the two rivals. However, police intervened and pacified the warring groups before the situation could turn ugly.

The Congress had initially nominated Mahapatra as its candidate from Puri Assembly seat. But on Sunday, the party replaced him with Rath. Angered by the decision, Mahapatra’s supporters reportedly vandalised the Congress office in Puri and even attacked Rath near the local bus stand.

Sources said police had detained Mahapatra and three others in connection with the attack on Rath. However, he was later released on personal bond to file his nomination papers.

On the day, Congress candidate from Pipili Assembly seat Gyan Pattnaik also submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer. He came in a procession of farmers riding 50 tractors.

District Congress president and the party’s Puri Lok Sabha nominee Jay Narayan Pattnaik also filed his papers. On Saturday, the Congress had to change its Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty who returned her ticket alleging denial of funds by the party. Subsequently, the Congress nominated Pattnaik from the LS seat.