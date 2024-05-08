All fight should end one day: BJD Patkura candidate Arabinda Mohapatra

The candidature of Arabinda Mohapatra, son of former minister Bijoy Mohapatra, from Patkura Assembly constituency on a BJD ticket was not a surprise.

Around six months before the announcement of his candidature, the groundwork had been done for his induction into the BJD. A known critic of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his father who had fought BJD unsuccessfully for more than last two decades, had also come around.

Arabinda talks about all these issues and more with Bijay Chaki in an interview.

Excerpts:

Your father was a bitter critic of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the BJD. The bitter fallout of the chief minister and Bijoy Mohapatra is well-known. Now you are contesting on a BJD ticket. How are you dealing with such a turnaround ?

Every fight must end one day. It cannot continue indefinitely. The chief minister and my father have joined together for the interest of people of Patkura. My father was fighting for a cause, but that has changed now. The area needs development. And, development of the constituency can be achieved in a better way by remaining inside the BJD than by fighting against it.

How did the process of your induction to BJD start. Did you know about this before ?

I had not decided to join politics. I was working in the US for the last seven years. But father asked me to come back and work for the people here. There was a meeting of supporters in the constituency. There was an offer from BJD. People also wanted me to join. My father and the chief minister were supportive. I think joining BJD was the right decision.