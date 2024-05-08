As per affidavit, Achyuta Samanta doesn’t have land, house or vehicle

BHUBANESWAR: BJD MP and party’s face for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat Achyuta Samanta has disclosed his assets are valued at Rs 12.44 lakh. Of this, around Rs 10 lakh is the salary Samanta has drawn as the sitting MP from the Lok Sabha constituency.

Samanta submitted his nomination on May 2 stating in his affidavit that he holds no land, house, gold, or vehicle.

Known for his long-standing acts of philanthropy, Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, has a share of Rs 1.28 lakh in his ancestral property. Additionally, he holds a life insurance policy worth Rs 1.60 lakh and a bond worth Rs 48,000 in Indian Bank.

As per his affidavit, Samanta had no significant movable and immovable property until the 2019 Lok Sabha election, nor has he added any more in the last 5 years. His movable and immovable assets are almost nil making him a candidate with one of the modest financial means among his counterparts in the Lok Sabha elections.