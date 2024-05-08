Aska BJD MLA faces angry villagers during campaign

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared during campaigning in the Aska Assembly segment as sitting BJD MLA Manjula Swain, seeking re-election, faced angry residents of Badagada under Sidhanai panchayat on Monday.

The villagers, grappling with acute water scarcity, intercepted Swain, demanding immediate action to address their long-standing issue.

Despite assurances from Swain to resolve the water crisis, tension remained high, with residents of Alipur also threatening to boycott the upcoming polls if their water woes remained unaddressed before the election on May 20.

With just 12 days remaining until the twin elections, campaign activities have intensified across various constituencies in Ganjam district. The area is dotted with moving vehicles, rallies, and posters and leaflets soliciting votes.

Contestants and their supporters are actively engaging with voters, often resorting to traditional gestures of touching feet while canvassing for support. However, in some areas, residents have begun to scrutinise candidates more closely, demanding answers to pressing local issues and challenges.