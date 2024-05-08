BJD terms BJP Odisha poll manifesto a document of falsehood, releases booklet

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday released a booklet, ‘False Manifesto..Dharmendra Pradhan guarantee. I will not work, nor allow anybody to work’ which stated that promises made by the BJP in its manifesto are false.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra and spokesperson Swayam Prakash Mohapatra told mediapersons here that the booklet has been published after thorough examination of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto. The booklet mainly focuses on three areas. The first section deals with the promises not fulfilled by BJP and the second mentions the schemes which the party plans to stop after coming to power in the state.

The BJD leaders said the third section has exposed how the BJP is trying to bring back the culture of high command in Odisha politics again by imposing a chief minister on the people of the state.

The booklet has stated that the BJP leaders have already formed a government with Pradhan as the chief minister. Several other leaders are also thinking to be part of the cabinet headed by Pradhan and given themselves portfolios.