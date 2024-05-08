BJP can’t get 10 percent votes if it names CM face: VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that a BJP government will take oath on June 10 during a public meeting at Berhampur, 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian asked the saffron party to first announce its chief minister face.

Launching a marathon campaign at several places of Ganjam district, Pandian said, “Some people are daydreaming that Naveen Babu will not become the chief minister again. But ask BJP who is the party’s chief ministerial candidate, they cannot given a reply.”

Coming down heavily on the BJP, the 5T chairman said if the party announces its chief ministerial candidate, it will not get even 10 per cent votes. “If you have the guts, announce your chief ministerial candidate. The party will not get even 10 per cent of the votes,” he said.

Launching a veiled attack at Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pandian said a union minister is trying to be the chief minister for the last 10 years. “But his party does not have confidence on him, how will people of the state trust him?” he questioned.