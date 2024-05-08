BJP can’t get 10 percent votes if it names CM face: VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that a BJP government will take oath on June 10 during a public meeting at Berhampur, 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian asked the saffron party to first announce its chief minister face.
Launching a marathon campaign at several places of Ganjam district, Pandian said, “Some people are daydreaming that Naveen Babu will not become the chief minister again. But ask BJP who is the party’s chief ministerial candidate, they cannot given a reply.”
Coming down heavily on the BJP, the 5T chairman said if the party announces its chief ministerial candidate, it will not get even 10 per cent votes. “If you have the guts, announce your chief ministerial candidate. The party will not get even 10 per cent of the votes,” he said.
Launching a veiled attack at Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pandian said a union minister is trying to be the chief minister for the last 10 years. “But his party does not have confidence on him, how will people of the state trust him?” he questioned.
Pandian said according to BJP leaders,the party will select chief minister on June 6 after results come out on June 4. “But will the BJP high command decide the chief minister or people of Odisha,” he asked adding, if the saffron party comes to power, the state will go back by 24 years. Earlier, Congress was in power in the state and looked up to the high command for every decision, he said and added, because of this the state had to suffer during the super cyclone.
The chief ministers of national parties will be answerable to their central party and not to the people of the state, Pandian said and added that they will be on remote control. “But Naveen babu is answerable to you, his remote will be in the hands of 4.5 crore people of Odisha,” he added.
The 5T chairman urged the people to vote for BJD to strengthen the hands of the chief minister. “The chief minister loves you, you should also love him in return,” he added.