BJP disputes Das’ educational record, BJD says saffron party lying

SAMBALPUR: The BJP on Tuesday alleged discrepancies in the educational qualification details provided by BJD’s candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Pranab Prakash Das in his affidavits submitted during 2009 and 2024 elections.

Addressing media persons here, BJP leader and senior lawyer Pitambar Acharya said in 2009 polls, Das in his affidavit had mentioned that his educational qualification was Plus Two Arts. But in 2024, he claimed to have completed Plus Two Science. This apart, Das has not given complete information regarding his movable and immovable assets, he said.

The BJD candidate has shown zero income for financial year 2019-20 when he is getting salary and other allowances as an MLA. While five years of income should be shown in the affidavit, he has declared four years of income. This is a vital defect on basis of which the Supreme Court and high courts have rejected nominations of many elected MLAs and MPs in the past, Acharya said.

“We have formally filed a petition against the nomination of Das. Our election agent lawyer Pradeep Bohidar duly objected to the nomination papers of Das. We presented the arguments before the returning officer and district magistrate of Sambalpur. The matter will soon be presented in the appropriate forum or court,” Acharya added,