BHUBANESWAR: Having failed to make a significant headway in the form of electoral gains in Odisha in the last two occasions despite the Modi wave sweeping the country, the BJP is not leaving anything to chance in its efforts to breach the BJD citadel this time.

The party has turned its special focus on the Odisha Assembly election besides the Lok Sabha push as is evident from the manner in which the party has lined up all its top guns to take on the ruling BJD which has been in power for a record five terms consecutively, leaving no breathing space for the Opposition.

With the bonhomie between the two parties over after the failed alliance talks, the BJP is going all guns blazing on the regional party, not even sparing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is holding back to back election rallies in the state, to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda - all have turned unsparing in their criticism of Naveen who till recently was one of their most trusted ally.

The announcement of June 10 as the date of formation of BJP government by the prime minister and his extending invitation to the people of the state to be part of the oath taking ceremony is seen as a clear strategy to unnerve the BJD. Besides the intensive campaign tour of the prime minister, the party has pressed senior cabinet ministers into the heat of Odisha polls.

Apart from Shah and Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have already visited the state and taken part in the party campaign. Rajnath, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sharma, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be in Odisha on May 8 and 9 to campaign for the party in different constituencies that will go to polls in the state’s first phase on May 13.

According to party insiders, the BJP leadership is all set to deploy its top leaders and vote-catchers across constituencies during all the phases to boost the campaign and invigorate the cadres and organisation to take on the BJD with all their might.