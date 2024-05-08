Election 2024: 16 crorepati candidates in fray from Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Around 28 per cent candidates in the electoral race in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly segments of the city, are crorepatis.

An analysis of the affidavits of the candidates who filed their nominations papers for the Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency and the Bhubaneswar Central, North and Ekamra - the three key Assembly seats of the capital city shows that 16 of the 57 candidates who have thrown their hat into the electoral ring are crorepatis.

Among them, four are from BJD while three each are from BJP and Congress. Besides, three crorepati candidates are contesting as Independent and another three crorepatis are from other parties including BSP and Samrudhha Odisha.

As many as four crorepati candidates are contesting in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat while six crorepati candidates are in fray from Bhubaneswar Central Assembly seat. Bhubaneswar North and Ekamra Assembly segments also have three crorepati candidates each.

BJD MLA and party’s Bhubaneswar North candidate Susant Kumar Rout is the richest among all the nominees contesting from the three Assembly segments of the city as well as the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, with a total assets of Rs 21.76 crore. He is also the richest candidate in the North Assembly segment of the city.

BJP Central candidate Jagannath Pradhan is the second richest in the list with total assets of around Rs 17.46 crore. Pradhan is also the richest candidate in Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency. Similarly, BJP’s Ekamra Bhubaneswar candidate Babu Singh is the third richest candidate with a total assets of around Rs 11.85 crore.