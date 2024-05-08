Maoist leader with 17 cases surrenders in Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: A Maoist commander Samaya Madkam (29) surrendered before the police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday, marking a crucial breakthrough in efforts to curb Maoist insurgency in the region.

Madkam, a key figure in the first platoon of the 8th Company of KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) Division, had been involved in Maoist activities since October 2005. Madkam’s surrender was facilitated by the appeal of Odisha’s Surrender & Rehabilitation policy, coupled with the allure of developmental initiatives in the state, said IG of Police, Southern Range, Jai Narayan Pankaj, and Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra.

Hailing from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Madkam faces at least 17 cases in Kandhamal, Boudh, and Nuapada districts, with more in Chhattisgarh. The increased frequency of anti-Maoist operations in the interior areas of Kandhamal, along with multiple exchanges of fire in Boudh and Kandhamal districts, contributed to Madkam’s decision to surrender.

The establishment of new security force camps in Kandhamal’s rugged terrain hindered Maoist movements, prompting disillusionment among their ranks, said Pankaj adding, Madkam’s disapproval of extorting money from cannabis traffickers and peddlers to sustain Maoist activities further fuelled his decision to leave the party.

Additionally, he was disillusioned by the disruption of polling processes and targeting of election personnel during past elections, the officer further stated.