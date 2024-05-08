Orissa HC grants bail to man on terms of planting 200 trees

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has granted bail to a man facing prosecution in an abetment to a suicide case on the condition that he will plant 200 saplings around his village.

Noting that the accused has been in custody since November 19, 2023, Justice SK Panigrahi in his order, delivered on Monday, directed the Kalahandi district nursery to “extend the helping hand by supplying plants to him.”

According to case records, Kartik Majhi is an accused in a case registered under section 451 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 305 (abetment of suicide) under IPC and section 12 of Prevention of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (sexual harassment).

The Koksara police station had registered the case on the basis of the complaint lodged by father of the victim girl who had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after the six accused in the case had forcibly entered their house, abused his brother in obscene language and threatened to rape her.