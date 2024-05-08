Orissa HC grants bail to man on terms of planting 200 trees

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has granted bail to a man facing prosecution in an abetment to a suicide case on the condition that he will plant 200 saplings around his village.
Noting that the accused has been in custody since November 19, 2023, Justice SK Panigrahi in his order, delivered on Monday, directed the Kalahandi district nursery to “extend the helping hand by supplying plants to him.”
According to case records, Kartik Majhi is an accused in a case registered under section 451 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 305 (abetment of suicide) under IPC and section 12 of Prevention of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (sexual harassment).
The Koksara police station had registered the case on the basis of the complaint lodged by father of the victim girl who had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after the six accused in the case had forcibly entered their house, abused his brother in obscene language and threatened to rape her.
The case is pending before the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court under (POCSO), Bhawanipatna. Kartik filed his application for release on bail on February 20, 2024. While disposing of the bail plea on Monday, Justice Panigrahi granted Kartik bail on the condition that he shall plant 200 trees like mango, tamarind, etc., around his village - Reinguda under Ampani police station in Kalahandi district.
Planting of trees will be in addition to the conditions to be fixed by the trial court while releasing Kartik on bail. “Kartik shall start planting trees as soon as the rainy season approaches and will maintain those plants,” Justice Panigrahi said while directing the Ampani police station to see whether he has planted the trees or not.
The court asked the accused to appear before the local police station once in a week between 10 am to 1 pm. However, Justice Panigrahi cautioned, “If the accused indulges himself in any criminal offence while on bail or tampers with evidence of the prosecution in any manner it may entail consideration for cancellation of the bail granted to him.”
In his order Justice Panigrahi said Advocate PK Satapathy, appearing on behalf of the accused had submitted that he is innocent and no way connected in the said offence. While submitting that the conduct of the accused in custody is satisfactory Satapathy also gave an undertaking that if released on bail he shall plant 200 trees around his village.