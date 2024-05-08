Prakash Behera’s candidature draws flak from within BJD in Barabati-Cuttack seat

CUTTACK: A turbulent situation prevails for the ruling BJD in Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency with the party receiving backlash over selection of candidate from the segment besides other unresolved conflicts.

On the other hand, while Congress seems to be going on the right track regarding campaigning, the BJP too is on the back foot apparently over delay in declaration of candidate for the seat.

Sources said the BJD’s decision to field former Salipur MLA and ex-district BJP unit president Prakash Behera from the seat has not gone down well with the local aspirants who had been vying for a party ticket since long. Behera joined the BJD after quitting the saffron party recently.

Behera’s selection as the BJD nominee from the segment has only flared up internal conflict and factionalism which became prominent after resignation of Subhas Singh from the Rajya Sabha to be elected as Cuttack Municipal Corporation mayor.

Former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray who had lost the seat in 2019 election was nominated to Rajya Sabha. Apart from Singh and Samantaray, Ashirbad Behera’s son Sanjay was also aspiring to contest the elections from the seat. Though the BJD top guns interfered and held several rounds of meetings with the CMC’s ruling party corporators and local leaders to amicably settle the dissidence, the matter is yet to be resolved. Meanwhile, though Behera has already started campaigning, voters of the constituency are seemingly unwilling to accept his candidature with open arms.