Sambalpur will regain its place of pride under BJP rule, says Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: From improvement of Sambalpuri handloom and development of food processing industry in Sambalpur to increased MSP, the BJP promised development if voted to power as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the party manifesto here on Tuesday.

Pradhan said the BJP manifesto assures welfare of all sections of the society, especially the poor, farmers, weavers, women and youth. After the BJP forms government in Odisha, all the promises will be fulfilled and zero tolerance policy will be adopted to prevent corruption, Pradhan said.

Sambalpur will be made the major city of India and Sambalpuri textile will be popularised at the global level. People will be empowered with all the opportunities of an education-based economy. At least 800 PM SHRI schools will be established in the state including Sambalpur for high quality education including two schools in each block and urban areas, he said.

He listed out other promises such as increased bonus for kendu leaf pluckers and binders. Furthermore, farmer welfare has been emphasised in BJP’s resolution. The exploitation of farmers in the name of ‘deduction’ will be completely stopped. All agricultural land will have irrigation facilities, Pradhan said adding, the party will fill the vacancies in state government and create 3.5 lakh new jobs.

The Union Minister alsodared the CM for an open debate at Sambalpur on claims of developement. He asserted that even after the Modi government sanctioned enough funds, districts located by Mahanadi river have no access to drinking water.

The apathy of the state government has failed Sambalpur, the union minister said and pointed at delay in holding of municipal election, problem of water supply, sewerage system, poor healthcare which he said have remained unaddressed. The outcome was seen recently after a diarrhoea outbreak occurred in the city. This apart, establishment of high court bench and implementation of central government schemes are held up due to non-cooperation of the state government, Pradhan said.