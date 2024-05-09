Be aware of cardiac issues, Thalassemia patients told

BHUBANESWAR: As cardiac complications are the most common cause of death in thalassemia, health experts on Wednesday said it is vital for patients to prevent such complications from developing, and for those who already have cardiac issues to get treated to reverse them or prevent them from getting worse.

Speaking at an event organised by the Clinical Haematology department of SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack to mark World Thalassemia Day, vice principal Prof Satyanarayan Routray said thalassemia can contribute to serious cardiac issues. “Regular testing, treatment and lifestyle changes can play a big role in preventing cardiac issues. Patients must be aware about the symptoms, complications and consequences,” he said and ensured all the necessary healthcare facilities at the Day Care Centre, which is being developed into a one point of care for all blood disorders.

Medical superintendent of SCB Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra emphasised the importance of early detection and intervention in managing thalassemia effectively, underscoring the role of such initiatives in raising awareness and promoting a culture of proactive healthcare. Head of the Clinical Haematology department Prof RK Jena said one point holistic healthcare services will be available very soon at the Day Care Centre, which will have the facility for laboratory services.