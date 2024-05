CUTTACK: Dissidents of BJD and BJP have become a headache for the parties in Salipur and Mahanga Assembly segments. Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, dissident BJD leader Bisheswar Swain announced he would contest as an Independent candidate from Salipur where the party has fielded sitting MLA Prasant Behera.

“Discontentment is brewing among voters against the local MLA. While problems of farmers remain unsolved in different localities of Salipur block, several localities in Tangi too are lying neglected. No steps have yet been taken for according sub-division status to Salipur, improving education, healthcare, communication and solving the unemployment problem in the Assembly segment,” said Swain adding he would file his nomination on May 14.

Similarly, Sarada Pradhan, an aspirant for BJP ticket has announced to contest as an Independent candidate from Mahanga Assembly segment where the saffron party has fielded a new face Sumanta Ghadei.