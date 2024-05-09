Give BJP chance in Odisha and see the change: Rajnath

BHAWANIPATNA/BERHAMPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday appealed people of the state to give BJP a chance and see the transformation the party brings to the state.

Addressing a massive rally at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters town of Kalahandi, Singh hit out at Congress and BJD for keeping Odisha poor and backward.

“Congress ruled the the country for 55 years and in every election, begged for votes to eradicate poverty. Till few years back, Kalahandi was infamous for poverty and hunger. After visiting Kalahandi, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said out of every one rupee spent only 15 paisa reached people in the district. This region was used for poverty tourism and Congress could not remove poverty.”

In stark contrast, 25 crore people of the country could come out of poverty in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government at Centre, he said. Asserting that those living below poverty line will be lifted out in the next five years, Singh said unlike other parties BJP fulfilled whatever promises it made to people.

Coming down on the BJD government for depriving people of Ayushman Bharat, Singh said BJP will implement the scheme immediately after coming to power in the state. All those aged above 70 years will be automatically covered under the scheme.