Kalunga ROB project to be over by year-end

ROURKELA: Residents of Kalunga panchayat on the outskirts of Rourkela can hope to get relief from the intolerable communication woes as the under-construction road over bridge (ROB) project in IDC area is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

The ongoing ROB project over the level crossing no-213 on the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line through the IDCO Industrial Estate is of critical importance as the route is used both by local residents and industries operating in Kalunga under Lathikata block.

Sources said after a delay of around 12 years, work on the ROB started in May 2022 at a cost of Rs 43 crore. The state government and South Eastern Railway (SER) are sharing the cost of the project which is being executed by the Works department. The length of the bridge is around 780 metre and it will have a total of 15 slabs. As of now, the pillar work has been completed.

SDO, Works department A Jena said the bridge project is progressing on schedule and by end of 2024, it would be completed. Besides, a four-lane road of the IDCO with a length of around 3.5 km is also under construction to connect the new ROB. The estimated cost of the road project is around Rs 20 crore. It is being funded from the Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and executed by the Works department.

Jena said requisition has been given for shifting of utilities following which the road project would be executed expeditiously. The road laying would take maximum of three to four months and by November, it would also be completed. The four-lane road would connect the ROB and boost connectivity in the region.

Sources said residents are forced to commute on the existing highly-damaged road which is used by heavy vehicles ferrying raw materials and finished goods to and from the local industries.