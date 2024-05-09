Non-supply of TB medicines hits patients in Rayagada, Ganjam districts

BERHAMPUR: Non-supply of medicines for treatment of tuberculosis for the last over a month in Ganjam and Rayagada districts have put the patients in a tough situation.

Sources said the Centre, under its Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ scheme, supplies TB medicines to all states under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). However, the supply from the Centre has stopped since the last almost three months reportedly due to unavailability of medicines.

As per information, vital medicines for the disease include two months administration of Isoniazid, Rifampicin, Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide followed by two months of three other drugs. However, their non-supply have forced many patients to skip their doses which medical practitioners say, is strongly discouraged.

The situation is rather grim in Rayagada district with even the stock getting exhausted at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). The district had reported around 698 cases of TB in the last six months of which 152 patients are undergoing treatment at the DHH.

Family members of the patients complained that while Asha workers do not have the requisite medicines, even local clinics and medicine shops have been restricted for selling these medicines owing to restriction imposed by the government. As a result, condition of many patients is deteriorating.