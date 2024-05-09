Odisha: Colleges in soup over zero admissions

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 50 colleges in the state saw zero admissions in several subjects including those being offered in self-financing mode in 2023-24 academic year. Besides, six self-financing degree colleges did not get any students at all for the academic year.

Recently, the Higher Education department wrote to the four regional directorates of education, seeking explanation from degree colleges regarding zero admissions in both regular subjects and self-financing institutions. For 2023-24 academic session, there are 1,047 degree colleges in the state which are aided, non-aided, government-run and self-financing. Here, apart from regular courses like Physical Science, Biological Science, Arts and Commerce, many others are offered in self-financing mode. Higher officials of the department said in many of the colleges, there have been zero admissions to various subjects including Arts and Physical Science after all rounds of admissions.

Consider this, at Gayatri Plus III Science college at Balangir, there were no admissions to 32 seats in the Physical Science stream. In Sambalpur’s Badriprasad degree college, no student took admission in Commerce stream. Some of the other colleges are Government Women’s colleges at Titilagarh and Sundargarh, Government Autonomous college of Rourkela.