Odisha: DRI recovers 3.77 kg gold from four Dubai passengers

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 3.77 kg molten gold from four passengers who arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) from Dubai on Monday.

The gold was recovered in the form of 12 capsules concealed in the rectum of the passengers. It is valued at about Rs 2.79 crore.

“Heat treatment of the seized capsules resulted in separation of gold weighing 3.77 kg. The four passengers were arrested under Customs Act. Further investigation is on,” said DRI.

The DRI is investigating whether the accused had smuggled the gold for themselves or it was supposed to be delivered to someone else.

“It is quite difficult to detect a person smuggling gold in capsule form by concealing it in the rectum. Such cases are mostly detected basing on specific intelligence,” said official sources.

Usually, smugglers get the gold from Dubai or Bangkok. Many carry molten gold in cylindrical capsule form. Last month, the Customs had seized around one kg gold in capsule form from a resident of Maharashtra who had flown in from Bangkok. The gold was in the form of three capsules.