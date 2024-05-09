Odisha: ECoR GM reviews new railway section

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager (in-charge) Mohes Kumar Behera inspected the Boudh-Champapur railway section of Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project on Wednesday.

Behera advised railway officials to take necessary steps for timely completion of the project and availability of all passenger amenities at the proposed stations. Of the 301-km project, 152.8 km rail line has already been commissioned. The Indian Railways has been constructing the line from both the sides - Khurda Road and Balangir for early completion of the project.

So far, 105.8 km from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 47 km from Balangir to Sonepur have been commissioned.

“Construction of the rail line is going on a war footing. A stretch of 22 km line between Sonepur-Purunapani-Jharamunda in Boudh district has been laid. Engine rolling and testing has also been done in the above section, successfully. Apart from this, construction work between Jharamunda and Champapur is in full-swing,” said a railway official.