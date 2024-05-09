PM’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar, two km stretch under watch

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the state capital on Friday, second in last five years, has the security agencies on their toes.

A whopping 55 platoon force has been mobilized to be deployed during the roadshow which will start from near BJP headquarters and end at Vani Vihar Square. The roadshow is expected to start at about 8.30 pm and continue for an hour.

Quoting Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), police said the roadshow will kick off from BJP headquarters or Ram Mandir Square to Vani Vihar. “Traffic arrangements and diversions are being chalked out and details will be shared on Thursday. The 2 km stretch between Ram Mandir and Vani Vihar Square will remain under tight security cordon and all arrangements will be taken up as per blue book,” said Police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Sanjeeb Panda.

Vehicular movement will not allowed on connecting roads from BJP headquarters to DCP office in Vani Vihar. Police are likely to stop vehicular movement on NH-16 near Vani Vihar once the prime minister’s cavalcade reaches near Rama Devi University, said sources. Vehicles will also not be allowed to ply on the flyover near Vani Vihar during the period.

While the entire stretch will be sanitized, nobody will be allowed on high rise buildings between Ram Mandir and Vani Vihar Square. Besides, the area will be declared no fly zone and drones will be barred during the roadshow.

Bomb and dog squads have already started scanning the area. Sources said police have finalised the required security arrangements if the PM opts to walk for some distance during the roadshow. Police said the event will be held in the evening but did not specify its timing.