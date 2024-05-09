Tribals faced neglect under BJD’s rule: Chhattisgarh CM

KUNDRA (KORAPUT): The BJD government has neglected people of Odisha, especially tribals during its 25 years of rule in the state, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Jagannath temple ground in Koraput’s Kundra, Sai claimed the BJD government has not made any efforts towards safeguarding the language, culture and status of tribals. Rather, it is drum beating about tribal upliftment for getting votes.

“For the last 70 years, the BJD and Congress are using tribals as their vote banks. If their claims of socio-economic development of tribals are true, why are the indigenous people of Odisha going outside for jobs?” he questioned.

Sai said it is the BJP-led government at the Centre which selected a tribal woman of Odisha as India’s first President. The BJP also rewarded Sundargarh MP Jual Oram by making him the country’s first minister for tribal affairs.

“I believe the people of Odisha will reject the lethargic BJD this time and choose a double-engine BJP government for all-round development of the state,” he said.

The Chhattisgarh CM appealed to people to vote for BJP’s Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Balabhadra Majhi and Kotpad Assembly seat nominee Rupu Bhatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said farmers, youths, women and elderly people will benefit if BJP comes to power in Odisha. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his guarantee to develop Odisha through the double-engine government,” he added. Among others, former Bastar MP Dinesh Kashyap and local BJP leader Baidya Nath Mishra were present.