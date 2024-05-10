‘Bahu’ of Balangir royals questions Naveen Patnaik for ticket to Kalikesh

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: Adrija Manjari Singh, who had levelled domestic violence allegation against her husband Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo and in-laws, on Thursday questioned the ruling BJD for nominating one of the members of Balangir royal family in the ensuing elections.

For the Balangir Assembly segment, BJD has fielded Arkesh’s elder brother Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo as its candidate.

Last year, Adrija had lodged a domestic violence complaint against Arkesh and her in-laws at Dehradun police station in Uttarakhand. She had further alleged that Arkesh and her in-laws - AU Singh Deo, Bijaylaxmi Devi, brother-in-law Kalikesh and his wife Meghna Rana - were preventing her from visiting Odisha.

Questioning the chief minister for giving Kalikesh the party ticket, she said she held Naveen Patnaik in high regard for taking several measures for empowerment of women in the state. “When I came down to Odisha after my marriage, I had seen the chief minister doing a lot for women of the state. It is sad that his party has now given ticket to a member of the Balangir royal family, despite having knowledge of what has happened with me,” she said.