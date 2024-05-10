BJD-BJP workers face-off at Cuttack during nomination filing

CUTTACK: Tension ran high in front of the office of Cuttack collector following a scuffle between BJD and BJP workers during filing of nomination papers by their candidates for Salipur Assembly constituency on Thursday.

As per reports, after offering prayer at Cuttack Chandi temple, BJP candidate Arindam Roy took out a rally from Judicial Academy to the collectorate. He went inside along with seven to eight frontline workers for filing nomination before returning officer-cum-ADM Umakanta Raj at about 10.30 am, while the other workers and supporters remained outside the office.

Meanwhile, BJD candidate Prasanta Behera arrived in a gigantic workers rally at around 11 am. While Behera went inside, his supporters had gathered in front of the collectorate. As Roy was filing his nomination at the time, Behera and his workers had to wait on the corridor of room no-14 till Roy came out.

However, tension erupted while workers and supporters of both BJD and BJP started shouting slogans resulting in a face-off which then led to verbal brawl and scuffle prompting police to interfere and bring the situation under control by dispersing the workers of both the parties from the spot.