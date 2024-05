BHUBANESWAR: In a move to woo voters ahead of the elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday promised free power for consumers using up to 100 units of electricity and 50 per cent subsidy for those consuming between 100 to 150 units.

Announcing the ‘People’s Manifesto’ of the BJD here, the chief minister said that around 75 per cent of families of the state consume less than 100 units of electricity and another 10 to 15 per cent use 100 to 150 units. The decision will ensure energy security of 85 to 90 per cent of the families in the state, he said, adding this will encourage responsible use of electricity among the people.

The manifesto has sops covering all sections of people including women, youth, SC, ST and OBC. Stating that Odisha will be converted to number one state of the country by 2034, two years before the centenary of its creation as a separate state, the chief minister said youths have a major role to play in writing the new growth story of Odisha.

Naveen announced a separate budget of Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth in next 10 years. He said Rs 1,000 crore will be spent from this budget as per the advice of the youths. “Such an initiative will be a first-of-its-kind through which youths can create their own identity,” he said.