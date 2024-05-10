BJP will ensure Rs 3,100 MSP if voted to power in Odisha says Vishnu Deo Sai

JEYPORE: Odisha government has not been paying proper minimum support price (MSP) to farmers of the state since the last 25 years owing to which they are opting for distress sale, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday.

Addressing an election meeting in Laxmipur of Koraput district on the day, Sai said while the BJP government in Chhattisgarh is paying MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal to farmers, the Odisha government is giving them just Rs 2,100 per quintal. As a result, farmers in Odisha are forced to opt for distress sale, he said.

Exuding confidence that the Modi-led BJP government will come to power in the state, Sai said, ”We will ensure Rs 3,100 MSP to farmers, financial support to the poor and weaker sections of the society and empowerment of women if BJP comes to power in Odisha.” He said there is a strong wave of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi even in tribal-dominated Koraput district and asserted people will vote in favour of the party’s candidates.