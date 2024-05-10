Dharmendra Pradhan slams BJD government over Sambalpur market project

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan launched yet another attack on the BJD government over its failure to develop Sambalpur terminal market complex, one of the most ambitious projects of Odisha, the foundation stone for which was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in September, 2014.

During his campaign at Jujumura on Thursday, the union minister visited the site of the proposed project at Niladunguri in the block and was surprised to see the foundation stone had disappeared from the land.

Addressing people gathered at the spot, Pradhan said, “A terminal market complex was proposed in Niladunguri with a system for marketing and processing of horticultural produce at a cost of Rs 74 crore.

The project which was supposed to be developed by state government along with National Horticulture Mission could have benefitted vegetable and flower farmers of 10 districts of western Odisha including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi.

The foundation stone was laid by the chief minister in presence of the then Agriculture Minister late Pradeep Maharathi, MP Nagendra Kumar Pradhan and local MLAs. Meanwhile, 10 years have passed but the project has seen no progress. Moreover, the foundation stone has also disappeared.

In January 2024, the farmers had complained in this regard in the grievance cell but to no avail. “Is this the transparent governance of Odisha government?” he questioned.

Pradhan further said, “A person from the chief minister’s grievance cell also visited the site but no action was taken over the issue. The chief minister has deliberately deceived farmers. He has cheated the farmers of entire western Odisha including Sambalpur”.