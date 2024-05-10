Don’t vote for criminals, says Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to Odisha on Friday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a marathon campaign for party candidates in Ganjam and Kandhamal districts and called upon people not to vote for criminals.

Stating the Opposition political parties have fielded corrupt persons, the chief minister urged the people not to extend support to such candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. “Vote for good candidates and not a thief,” he said while asserting criminals should not be elected.

He was targeting BJP candidate from Berhampur Pradeep Panigrahy. Panigrahy, the sitting MLA from Gopalpur was elected on a BJD ticket in 2019. He was expelled from the party after he was arrested in a job scam case and other irregularities. The BJD has fielded Bikram Panda, the Berhampur MLA, from the seat.

Coming down heavily on Opposition political parties at Aska, the chief minister urged the people to bless for BJD candidates to accelerate the pace of development in the state. He also highlighted successful implementation of various welfare schemes by the state government for the benefit of people.