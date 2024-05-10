Free Ayodhya pilgrimage for 5 lakh people: Himanta Biswa Sarma

MALKANGIRI: Playing the Ram Mandir card to woo voters, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday promised that the party will arrange free pilgrimage for at least five lakh people from Odisha to Ayodhya if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

Launching his campaign from Kalimela block in Malkangiri district with a sizeable Bengali refugee population, Sarma said he has decided to give a free ride to one lakh people from his state to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

“Being a chief minister of a small state like Assam, if I can afford to send one lakh people to Ayodhya then a big state like Odisha could easily facilitate free travel for five lakh people. Similar arrangements will be put in place to facilitate the visit of at least five lakh people from Odisha to Ayodhya,” Sarma said.

Taking a dig at the BJD government for not giving the Bengali settlements the status of revenue villages with proper names, the Assam chief minister said, “I came to know that Bengalis who have been rehabilitated in the district after the 1971 Bangladesh war are still living in villages without a name. Their habitations have been assigned numbers like MV-82 and MV-83 like cell numbers in a jail.

“If a government of my party came to power in the state, it is my guarantee that your settlements will be given the status of revenue village with a proper name. I will take up the matter with the new chief minister,” Sarma said.