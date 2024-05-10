No vehicles on Station Square to Vani Vihar from 2 pm ahead of Modi's roadshow

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Thursday issued traffic advisory for the citizens during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Friday evening. Vehicular movement will not be allowed on Janpath Road from Station Square to Vani Vihar from 2 pm and restrictions will remain in place till the roadshow is over.

“Vehicles coming from lanes/by-lanes on both sides of the roads will not be allowed to ply during the specified time period,” said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda.

The roadshow is likely to start by 8.30 pm and last for about an hour. Once PM’s cavalcade will reach near Rama Devi University, vehicular movement will be stopped for a few minutes on National Highway-16 near Vani Vihar. Similarly, vehicular movement will be stopped on the flyover near Vani Vihar during the period.

Police have asked the organizers to set up at least five parking places including one at IDCO Exhibition Ground for the people visiting Janpath to witness the PM’s roadshow. All of them are ready for the citizens, said sources.

“Apart from Janpath Road (Station Square to Vani Vihar), there will be no restriction on vehicular movement in any other part of the city. We are expecting that there will not be any major traffic issue,” said Panda. A gathering of about 75,000 people is expected during Modi’s roadshow, the first in Odisha during this elections.