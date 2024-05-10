Odisha: Bargarh farmers take out bike rally, urge people to vote wisely

BARGARH: In a bid to create awareness among people to vote for the right candidate in the upcoming elections, thousands of farmers under the banner of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan took out a massive bike rally and covered four blocks of Bargarh district on Thursday.

The 120 km rally, that kick started from Bheden block covered Barpali, Bargarh and Attabira before culminating at the source. The rally moved around key areas of all the blocks with more than 500 bikes and other vehicles. During the rally, the farmer leaders halted at multiple stops in each block to address people.

Convenor of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, Ramesh Mahapatra said, “Even after over seven decades of independence, the plight of the farmers, labourers and daily wagers has remained unchanged because of the faulty policies and apathy of both Central and state government. While election is the only chance for us to select a representative, the voters usually fall prey to freebies and money offered by corrupt parties and end up choosing a wrong candidate who never voices their concerns. Elections should be issue-centric”.

He said candidates in fray should be asked what can they do about the demands raised in the past and how can they resolve the prevailing ones. “While we still have time to make a choice in this elections, we have started a campaign to urge people to question the candidates asking for votes. Ask them to include your demands in party manifestos. And if you do not find a suitable candidate, vote for NOTA,” Mahapatra said.