Odisha: Paradip will get airport after polls says Nitin Gadkari

BHUBANESWAR: Promising a slew of infrastructure projects for Odisha after the general elections, Union Minister Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the port city of Paradip will get an airport, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Addressing an election rally ‘Vijay Setu Sankalp Samavesh’ at Krushnaprasad under Brahmagiri Assembly segment of Puri Parliamentary constituency, Gadkari said a decision has already been taken to build an airport at the port city.

The Union Minister said two signature bridges will be built over Chilika lake under Bharatmala project for which detailed project reports (DPRs) are under preparation. The work on the project will start from October, 2024.

“I am announcing today that we will construct a road from Tangi to Digha under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The coastal highway project has a missing link between Gopalpur and Satapada due to Chilika lake and the wetland. People are still using boats for their daily communication due to this missing link. Two 2-lane bridges will be constructed to connect NH 516 A and NH 316 A which will provide direct connectivity to Ganjam and Puri respectively. Order has been issued to prepare DPRs for the bridges,” he said.

“I know you have come here with some expectations from me. I have also come prepared as I know none of the governments since Independence had paid attention to your perennial communication problems. I assure you that your long-standing demand for permanent connectivity between Kruhsnaprasad and Satapada and Satapada to Gopalpur will be fulfilled. But you have to promise me that you will elect Sambit Patra ji from Puri Lok Sabha seat and Upasana Mohapatra from Brahmagiri with a massive mandate,” Gadkari said to positive acknowledgment from the crowd.