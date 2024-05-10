Odisha: Revival of sick industries my priority says Pratap Chandra Sarangi

BALASORE: BJP’s Balasore Lok Sabha candidate Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday assured to revive sick industries in the district. Addressing mediapersons, Sarangi said industries like Baliapal spinning mill and Birla tyre factory in Bamapada are in ruins owing to the apathy of the state government.

Blaming the government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the state of affairs, he said not a single industry has been set up in the district in the last 25 years of BJD’s rule in Odisha due to which youth are forced to look for jobs in other states.

“The chief minister is just like a rubber stamp. A man from Tamil Nadu is running the government in Odisha which is largely dependent on Andhra Pradesh for fulfilling most of its needs,” he said, adding most of the labourers and machines used in projects across the state are being imported from Tamil Nadu. The MP said the state government has deprived people of the state of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme which provides healthcare benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh to the beneficiaries.