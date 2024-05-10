Odisha: TPSODL meets highest-ever peak demand of 760 MW

BERHAMPUR: Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing reliable power supply to the region by successfully meeting a peak summer demand of 760 MW on May 5, 2024.

This marks a significant increase from last year’s peak demand of 668 MW recorded in April 2023, a 13.77 per cent rise in demand.

Berhampur city, a key area served by TPSODL, also experienced a substantial surge in peak demand, reaching 171 MW on the same day compared to the previous year’s peak demand of 138 MW recorded on April 17, 2023, a rapid surge of 23.91 per cent.

“With temperature exceeding 43 degrees celsius underscores the critical importance of a robust and reliable power infrastructure to meet the needs of the 22 lakh consumers during such challenging conditions. At TPSODL, we are committed to meeting the evolving energy needs of our region, especially during peak demand periods like the summer months,” said TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg.

As TPSODL continues to uphold its commitment to providing reliable power supply to the region, it remains dedicated to exploring innovative solutions and investing in technology to meet the growing energy demands of southern Odisha, Garg added.