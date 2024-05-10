Odisha: With zero bank balance, Purna and Ramesh are taking on crorepatis in the hustings

He grows seasonal vegetables for a living on a small patch of ancestral land and does social work in his panchayat. “Because of my political links, I have been facilitating administrative and medical help to the local villagers whenever they need, for many years now. This time, locals suggested that I fight the Assembly polls because there isn’t enough representation of our issues in the state Assembly,” he said adding, his poll planks are drinking water and health.

Ramesh, likewise, drives a rented auto-rickshaw and also helps in managing a small shop of his family to eke out a living. A resident of Naktiguda, he is being helped by his friends and people of the locality including all shopkeepers to fund his campaigning. Ramesh, who is known in the area for helping accident victims reach hospital in the golden hour and providing food to children on the streets, chose to enter the political arena for the cause of poverty and employment.

“I have completed my BA but like many graduates of my district, I did not get any job. Youths continue to migrate from Kalahandi to other states in search of work. If the elected leaders were doing their job, why would unemployment and migration from this district continue?” he questioned.

Ramesh, who is campaigning on a two-wheeler along with his friends, said he has not been able to cover all the areas in his segment due to paucity of funds. “But I am confident of votes from people who I have met so far. Because they relate to the issues that I am raising,” he said.

Although pitted against heavyweights, the two contenders assert that they are doing their best to win the segments.