President confers Padma awards on Bhagabat Pradhan and Binod Kumar Maharana

BHUBANESWAR: Two more unsung heroes from Odisha, 85-year-old Bhagabat Pradhan and 78-year-old Shilpi Guru Binod Kumar Maharana, were conferred Padma Shri by President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-2 in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

A former teacher, Pradhan from Kumbhari village in Bargarh, has dedicated over five decades of his life to preserve and popularise Sabda Nrutya, which is considered the dance of Mahadev. His lifelong efforts including training more than 600 dancers contributed significantly in sustaining the dance form.

“I feel like my years of dedication towards Sabda Nrutya, which I have earned by leaving behind my home and my job as a teacher has finally borne fruit. I am glad that the government recognised my contribution towards this form of art and honoured me with this prestigious award,” he said.

Similarly, Maharana is a master painter and Pattachitra artist based in Bhubaneswar. Taking up Pattachitra at the age of 10 to support his family, Maharana is today known for his distinctive style of painting that draws inspiration from Pattachitra and temple murals. Born into a family of Chitrakars at Puri, Maharana never stepped into any art college.