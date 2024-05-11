BJD manifesto has nothing new says Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR/SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the poll manifesto released by BJD had nothing new and was full of promises which will be never fulfilled.

Participating in Akshaya Tritiya festival organised by farmers at Sapalahara village in Sambalpur district, Pradhan said BJD has made an attempt to copy the BJP manifesto. Referring to the promise of creating two lakh government jobs, he questioned what the BJD government had been doing for the last 24 years.

He said the government had stated in the state Assembly that there are one lakh vacancies in government jobs. “Had anybody asked the government not to fill up these posts? Announcing creation of two lakh government jobs in the manifesto now is just drama,” he said.

Pradhan also referred to the announcement made in the manifesto to bring a budget for youth. Earlier, the government had brought budgets for women and farmers. While women have no security in Odisha, irrigation is neglected in the state where there are no cold storages, he said. Stating the manifesto has no programme for the farmers, Pradhan said the agriculture sector in the state has been neglected.