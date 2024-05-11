Depression likely over Bay of Bengal: Meteorological department

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the poll heat in Odisha, a depression is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal during the third week of May, when the second and third phase elections for the state will be in full swing.

Considering various environmental conditions and model guidance, there is probability of the formation of a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal during the third week (May 17 to 23), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Ahead of the southerly to south-westerly monsoon surge, the lower-level vorticity is likely to increase over the above region which may favour formation of a depression. NCEP GFS model is indicating formation of a low pressure area over south-east Bay of Bengal on May 19. The system is expected to intensify and move north northeastwards towards south Myanmar coast, the Met officials said.

However, officials said it is too early to forecast the system’s intensity and path. More details like whether the system will intensify into a tropical storm can be ascertained only once the anticipated depression develops over Bay of Bengal.

Fourth and fifth phase polls are scheduled to be held on May 20 and 25. IMD officials are keeping a close watch on the likely formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Cross equatorial flow from southern hemisphere to eastern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea is expected to increase during the second week and will possibly also lead to advancement of south-west monsoon, they said.

Weather experts pointed out that summer cyclones have adversely impacted India and other countries in the past. In May last year, extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha over north Indian Ocean had affected Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh. Fani, another storm of the same category, had hit Odisha coast on May 3, 2019.