BHUBANESWAR: With just three days to go for the four phase polls in Odisha to kick off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive roadshow in the state capital of Bhubaneswar, calling upon the people to vote for the BJP.

The two-and-half kilometre stretch from BJP state headquarters to Vani Vihar Square turned into a sea of saffron as thousands thronged the entire throroughfare on both sides to catch a glimpse of the prime minister. The roar of welcome reverberated with chants of ‘Modi Modi’ and ‘Double Engine’ as supporters, adorned in saffron caps and waving flags, fervently showed their support for the prime minister.

The saffron party too spared no expense in turning the roadshow into a vibrant celebration. A group of 150 women, adorned in Odisha’s traditional weave Pasapalli sarees, led the prime minister’s convoy while traditional dances and songs marked the procession at different locations to showcase the cultural richness of the state. From the historic revocation of Article 370 to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and launching of Vande Bharat trains, the roadshow was replete with themes of the party’s accomplishments.

As the roadshow came to an end, a visibly enthused Modi reiterated that lotus will bloom in Odisha this time.”Odisha has a reached a turning point as people of the state are determined to make lotus bloom here this time,” he told a media channel.