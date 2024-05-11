Odisha: Baijayant, Manmohan and Niranjan file nominations

KENDRAPARA/BHADRAK: BJP heavyweights Baijayant Panda and Manmohan Samal and Congress veteran Niranjan Patnaik filed their nomination papers in Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts on Friday.

Baijayant, the BJP’s national vice-president and candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, reached the district collector’s office in a mega roadshow and submitted his papers before the returning officer. He was accompanied by a large number of BJP supporters.

After filing his nomination papers, Baijayant said, “The change that Odisha needs will start from Kendrapara. The BJP will form governments both at the Centre and in Odisha as the people of the state are now determined to vote for saffron party candidates.”

He further said Kendrapara was not connected with rail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government connected the coastal district with trains. Now, both passenger and goods trains are running in the district.