Odisha: Independent will decide poll outcome in Nuapada assembly constituency

NUAPADA: As the countdown to the polling day begins, Nuapada Assembly segment presents an intriguing contest where sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia will surely be tested.

Dholakia, a seasoned leader rooted in the grassroot politics of Nuapada, has formidable opponents this time. But that’s not the only challenge. In a region where the saffron wave is growing with the BJP deploying its towering leaders, the minister has his task cut out. Besides, he had faced dissidence from within the party too.

Dholakia faces Sarat Pattanayak, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and former Balangir MP. Also making it difficult for him will be Abhinandan Panda of the BJP.

Pattanayak was the Balangir MP for two terms, in 1991 and 1996, before delimitation of the constituency. The PCC chief has been highlighting BJD’s failure and talking about his contribution to Nuapada’s development including establishment of the Navodaya school in Tarbod, a TV station in Nuapada, improvement in rail connectivity besides the inauguration of Patora dam during his tenure.

In the midst of this intense fight, Opposition BJP has fielded newbie Abhinandan Panda against the two heavyweights. Backed by his father Basanta Panda, also BJP’s Kalahandi MP and former MLA from the seat, Abhinandan aims to leverage his father’s influence and network in his favour. He is also riding on BJP’s growing footprint, talking about the party manifesto such as MSP, end to migration, houses under PMAY and free rice which can work for voters of the constituency.