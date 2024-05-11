Odisha: Rajashree Mallick grapples with challenges to retain Jagatsinghpur LS seat

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sitting MP and BJD’s Lok Sabha candidate from Jagatsinghpur Rajashree Mallick is facing an uphill task to retain her seat.

Unlike the 2019 election, Mallick now faces opposition from her own constituents, particularly in her native Tirtol where residents are protesting her lack of engagement with voters. Besides, she is also fighting anti-incumbency and internal conflicts in the party amid criticism over her failure to utilise the MP Local Area Development (LAD) funds.

Recently, residents of Tirtol held a protest meeting, voicing their discontent with Mallick’s perceived neglect and apathy. Former sarpanch of Tirtol panchayat Manoranjan Mohapatra said the MP has been given a seven-day ultimatum to address their grievances or face more protests.

Similarly in Paradip, villagers are criticising Mallick for failing to properly utilise MPLAD funds and her alleged lack of outreach to voters. Social media has been abuzz with discussions about Mallick’s limited engagement in the area.

In Kakatpur Assembly segment, internal conflicts within the BJD have deepened with a section of party workers supporting MLA candidate Tusarkanti Behera and others backing former legislator Surendra Sethy. This has created further divisions within the party. In Niali, the BJD is facing similar conflicts among its rank and file.