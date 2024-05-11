Orissa High Court hauls up CMC over insufficient measures to control mosquito menace

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday pulled up the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over its failure to curb the mosquito menace in the city, saying the civic body refuses to wake up from “deep and blissful slumber” on the pressing issue.

The special bench constituted by Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh recently for adjudicating on PILs concerning civic problems was hearing on mosquito menace. The division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh said, “Mosquito menace is a persistent all-season civic problem of Cuttack city and it is responsible for serious diseases like malaria, dengue etc. A sensitive civil administration should have an effective eradication programme in place year-round and if the Corporation refuses to wake up from its deep and blissful slumber, it would cause health hazards.”

The advocates committee formed to assist the court had expressed concern over growing mosquito menace in the city and stated that the measures taken by the CMC are insufficient to check the problem and some urgent effective measures are to be taken in this respect. The drains are choked which has resulted in the rise in mosquito population.

The Corporation has failed to carry out proper bush cutting operation which is contributing in a large measure for the breeding of mosquitoes, the committee informed.