After 25 years, has Gujarat become No 1?, questions Pandian to PM Modi

ROURKELA: Spearheading BJD’s election campaign, 5T chairman VK Pandian on Saturday tore into the BJP during his whirlwind tour of Sundargarh district and claimed only Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik can make Odisha the number one state.
Countering the PM’s assertion of making Odisha number one, Pandian asked ,”Sir I humbly ask you, after 25 years of your rule has Gujarat become number one?” He went on to cite that against national average of 32 per cent malnutrition, Odisha is at 29 per cent while Gujarat stands at 40 per cent. Even in other health and human index parameters, Gujarat is much behind Odisha, the 5T chairman added.
“All high schools in Odisha have undergone transformation and there is not a single school left with blackboard as all have been replaced with digital boards, but most schools in Gujarat continue with blackboards,” he stated assertively demanding the PM to give Odisha its due of special category status and stop neglecting the state in Railways, Telecom and National Highway sectors. He said many villages in Sundargarh still lack mobile towers.
Reiterating that only Naveen can make Odisha No 1 Pandian said, “You (PM) have been blessed by the countrymen to make India No 1. You rather focus and reduce the prices of petroleum products and unemployment and take the country ahead.”
Pandian took a jibe at PM urging him to give guarantee for reducing prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and enhancing job and said fulfilling these guarantees would enable BJP 400 seats and leave the rest of the guarantees on Naveen to take care. He claimed numerous foundations were laid by the PM, but those projects never saw light of the day. He also highlighted the achievements of the Naveen government including LAccMi bus services and Biju Health Card. Pandian said, “Naveen Babu rules the heart of the people of Odisha and he is going to take oath for the sixth term.”
On the day, Pandian mocked the BJP stating Prime Minster (PM) Narendra Modi and four chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are frequenting Odisha to give booster dose to the demoralised BJP as it continues to be in a state of paralysis after losing all 30 Zilla Parishad (ZP) councils in Odisha recently.
Earlier on Friday, Pandian covered the Talsara and Rajgangpur assembly constituencies (ACs) and held a 5.6 km roadshow at Rourkela on Friday night. He visited temples and held public interaction at the Chhend Colony in Rourkela AC and addressed a public meeting at the Durga Puja ground at Sector-2 in RN Pali AC on the day.
He also addressed other meetings at Rampal football ground of Birmitrapur AC and at Rajamunda of Bonai AC. Later, he held a roadshow at the Sundargarh district headquarters town and a public meeting at the College ground.