After 25 years, has Gujarat become No 1?, questions Pandian to PM Modi

ROURKELA: Spearheading BJD’s election campaign, 5T chairman VK Pandian on Saturday tore into the BJP during his whirlwind tour of Sundargarh district and claimed only Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik can make Odisha the number one state.

Countering the PM’s assertion of making Odisha number one, Pandian asked ,”Sir I humbly ask you, after 25 years of your rule has Gujarat become number one?” He went on to cite that against national average of 32 per cent malnutrition, Odisha is at 29 per cent while Gujarat stands at 40 per cent. Even in other health and human index parameters, Gujarat is much behind Odisha, the 5T chairman added.

“All high schools in Odisha have undergone transformation and there is not a single school left with blackboard as all have been replaced with digital boards, but most schools in Gujarat continue with blackboards,” he stated assertively demanding the PM to give Odisha its due of special category status and stop neglecting the state in Railways, Telecom and National Highway sectors. He said many villages in Sundargarh still lack mobile towers.

Reiterating that only Naveen can make Odisha No 1 Pandian said, “You (PM) have been blessed by the countrymen to make India No 1. You rather focus and reduce the prices of petroleum products and unemployment and take the country ahead.”