ASHA axed for violating election code of conduct

BERHAMPUR: District election officer, Boudh J Sonal on Friday placed an ASHA under suspension for allegedly participating in a political rally in violation of the model code of conduct put in place by the Election Commission.

The ASHA, Sabita Pradhan works at the Bausuni health centre. The matter came to the fore after photos and videos of Sabita attending an election rally went viral on social media.

The district collector-cum-election officer took disciplinary action against Sabita after the charges levelled against her were proved to be true. The district election officer had earlier initiated similar action against three teachers and a clerk for allegedly violating the election code of conduct.

As per the ECI order and the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules 1959, no government servant shall be a member of or be otherwise associated with any political or communal organisation which takes part in politics or communal activities, nor shall he/she take part or subscribe in or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity.