Children from Bihar rescued by RPF in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued 49 children from Cuttack railway station and handed them over to Childline officials.

The children aged between six and 12 were spotted on platform no-1 by a team of RPF led by ASI Debaraj Mohapatra. Upon questioning, the children said they had come from Araria in Bihar. A man who accompanied the children said he had brought them to Cuttack in Dhauli Express and all of them were enroute to a madrasa in Kendrapara.

Later, it was ascertained that due legal procedure was not followed while sending the minors to the madrasa. The children were produced before Mahila and Shishu help desk and finally handed over to Childline, informed IIC, RPF, Cuttack Anil Kumar Singh. DCPO Pragati Mohanty said the district CWC sent the children to Basundhara in Bidanasi. The man accompanying the children has been detained and asked to call the children’s parents.