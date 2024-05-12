Elections on May 13, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh pin hopes on Kotia

KOTIA (KORAPUT): As campaigning came to a close with hardly a day left for the elections, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh left no stone unturned to woo voters of Kotia in their favour.

While political parties from Odisha highlighted the ongoing development works and promised more such benefits for people if their candidates from Koraput and Pottangi are voted to power, those of AP especially YSR Congress campaigned in the region urging people to vote for its candidates from Salur and Araku Assembly constituencies, with a promise of providing better benefits.

Interestingly, such announcements are not new for the people here. “Our concern is development of our local villages especially regarding communication, employment and livelihood. We will vote accordingly in favour of candidates from Odisha,” said Guru Gamel, a resident of Kotia village.

Kotia sarpanch Liu Gamel said, “Our people are ready to vote on May 13 and we have done our best to motivate them to vote in Odisha booths.”

Meanwhile, locals said the polling booths under AP administration are located faraway and hence, they might prefer voting in polling booths nearby.

Notably, for Kotia panchayat, the Koraput administration has fixed nine polling booths for about 5,502 registered voters this election, comprising 2,589 males and 2,913 females. Similarly, AP administration has set up three polling stations for the people of Kotia. It has around 2,554 registered voters with 1,198 males and 1,356 females.