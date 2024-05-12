Naveen’s guarantees are commitments, says BJD

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to counter the Modi guarantee narrative of the BJP, the BJD on Saturday said its manifesto has 24 Naveen guarantees.

“The 24 Naveen guarantees are more than just guarantees. They are commitment of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha,” national spokespersons Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra told mediapersons here.

The ruling party said the Naveen guarantees will take Odisha on the path of becoming the number one state of the country and the BJD will achieve it by 2034, adding, the state will lead the country in all sectors and indicators.

The Naveen guarantees include an empowered Odisha drive by youth, free electricity up to 100 units for domestic households, free electricity for farmers, empowerment of women, health for all, development of sports infrastructure, inclusive urbanisation and initiatives to strengthen Odia language and literature.

The spokespersons said various measures have been outlined in the Naveen guarantees for important segments like SC, ST, OBCs and minorities. A sum of Rs 1,000 crore would be allocated over 10 years to provide grant of Rs 1 lakh to 10,000 SC youth for self-employment, they said.

Besides, similar provisions of Rs 1,000 crore each will be earmarked for 1,000 ST and OBC youth as well for self-employment. The spokespersons said regional disparity will be reduced and equitable growth ensured with the implementation of the BJD poll manifesto.

The Naveen guarantees include pension for Mission Shakti members and up to Rs 15 lakh interest free loans for women. Divyangs will be empowered and nurtured and focus will also be on further enrichment and protection of Odia language and literature. The manifesto will also address issues relating to climate change and environment and good governance through 5T, they added.