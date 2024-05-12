Sec 144 imposed in Odisha's Koraput ahead of polls

JEYPORE / KORAPUT: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr PC) has been imposed across Koraput district on Saturday to maintain law and order during the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press meet, the district magistrate and collector, V Keerthi Vasan, declared that section 144 was imposed and assured that the district administration is fully prepared to conduct the elections with proper arrangements.

Polling personnel have been dispatched to various polling stations across the five Assembly constituencies (ACs) in the district, with approximately 10,000 personnel set to engage in ensuring a free and fair election on Monday.

Vasan emphasised that the prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC will be in effect from May 11 to May 14 evening, prohibiting all forms of assemblies, rallies, meetings of political parties, and unauthorised gatherings near polling booths.

He further declared that outsiders involved in campaigning for political parties must leave the area immediately as per regulations lest action will be taken against them.

The district magistrate warned that any unlawful activities during the voting process will be met with appropriate action to maintain law and order. Polling parties have already departed for Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block.

A total of 145 polling booths which were earlier known as Maoist-affected areas in the district, have been identified as critical polling booths.